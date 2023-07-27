Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

