Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

