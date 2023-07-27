Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.
NASDAQ:PHO opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
