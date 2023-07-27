Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.46 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

