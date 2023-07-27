Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,285 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

