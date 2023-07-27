Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 91,922 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 442.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Truist Financial raised their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.