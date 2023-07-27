Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $191.19 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.03 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

