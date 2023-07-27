Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

