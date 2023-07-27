Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $92.65 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

