Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 102,946 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

