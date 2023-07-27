Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,326 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

RING stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.