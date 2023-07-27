Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,511,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $132.11 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.