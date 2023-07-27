Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,437 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STM opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

