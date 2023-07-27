Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 7.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 68.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $447,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IR opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $67.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

