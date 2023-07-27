Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,337 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

