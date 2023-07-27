Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

