Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,831 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

