Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSMD opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $247.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

