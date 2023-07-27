Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

