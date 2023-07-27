Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

