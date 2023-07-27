Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

Jin Medical International stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Jin Medical International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.