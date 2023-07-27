Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Update

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Jin Medical International stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Jin Medical International has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
