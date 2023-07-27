JMP Securities Raises C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $40.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE AI opened at $41.23 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.