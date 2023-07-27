Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

