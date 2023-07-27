Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,893 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $242,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

