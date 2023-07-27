Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
