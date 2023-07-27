JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 476.50 ($6.11) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.12). 188,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 244,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 479.50 ($6.15).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £725.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,163.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 475.98.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

