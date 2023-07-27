Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Up 0.6%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €32.72 ($36.36) and last traded at €32.72 ($36.36). 55,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.52 ($36.13).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.12. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

