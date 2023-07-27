Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.93.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. Raymond James lowered Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.