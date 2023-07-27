Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 131 ($1.68) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.