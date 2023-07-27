K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

TSE:KNT opened at C$6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.91.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.30 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

