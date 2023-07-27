Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kadant were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Kadant by 19.0% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kadant by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 6.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Kadant by 102.5% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $210.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.62. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

