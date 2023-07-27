Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.75) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,317,000 after purchasing an additional 229,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,158 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

