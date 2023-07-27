KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.
KBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home
KB Home Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of KBH opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.