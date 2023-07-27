KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBH opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.