KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KB Home by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

