Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kellogg to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.25-$4.34 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,757,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

