Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 35,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of 857% compared to the average volume of 3,751 call options.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

