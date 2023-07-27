Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

