Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE:KNX opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

