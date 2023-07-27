Koppers (KOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.40 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $769.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Featured Articles

