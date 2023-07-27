KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 128,987.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

