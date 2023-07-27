Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.83

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.83 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 2232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.