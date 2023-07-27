KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 6%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.91 and last traded at 0.93. 242,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 415,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The business had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

