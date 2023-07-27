L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.89 billion.

LHX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $202.56. 1,027,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

