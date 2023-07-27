L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.15-12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0-18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.89 billion.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
LHX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $202.56. 1,027,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.