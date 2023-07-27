Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $11.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.89. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.