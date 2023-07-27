L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the June 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.6 %

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.4778 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the first quarter valued at $231,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

Featured Articles

