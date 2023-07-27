Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

