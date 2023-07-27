Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Lantheus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

