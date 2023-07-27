Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $84.07 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,203,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lantheus by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,291,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after purchasing an additional 251,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.