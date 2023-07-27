Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $4.57. Lantronix shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 101,102 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lantronix Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $168.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 3.6% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Lantronix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Lantronix by 1,672.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 669,100 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

See Also

