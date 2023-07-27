Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $170.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Lee Enterprises has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 37.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

