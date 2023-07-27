Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 19,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

